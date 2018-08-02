

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 96.35 billion yen, up 35 percent from 71.3 billion yen in the prior year. Earnings per share rose to 109.17 yen from 80.84 yen last year.



However, operating profit declined 27.6 percent to 48.20 billion yen from 66.54 billion yen in the prior year.



Consolidated net sales for the quarter rose 6.3 percent to 1.44 trillion yen from 1.36 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company forecasts profit attributable to owners of parent of 240 billion yen or 269.0 yen per share, operating profit of 350 billion yen, and net sales of 6.3 trillion yen.



