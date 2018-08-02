Reality Clash Secures BlockEx Coin Listing

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamers and cryptocurrency investors can purchase in-game RCC Gold coins from a centralised exchange for the first time

Reality Clash players and cryptocurrency investors are now able to purchase in-game RCC Gold coins on the BlockExMarkets.com digital asset trading exchange.

Reality Clash is an augmented reality FPS combat game for iOS and Android devices set in an underground world of cryptocurrency and hackers. It is due to be released in late 2018. The Reality Clash Gold Coin (RCC) is an Ethereum-based utility token that serves as the title's primary in-game currency. Players can use them to buy and trade limited-edition branded weapons at the Reality Clash Armoury Store ahead of the game's release, as well as on its arrival.

BlockExMarkets.com is the safe and secure institutional grade trading exchange and a listing on the brokerage will allow more gamers and investors to join the growing Reality Clash community.

Tony Pearce, Reality Gaming Group Co-Founder, said: "We're extremely proud to have RCC Gold listed on the BlockEx exchange. We want to make the process of acquiring RCC Gold as easy as possible for seasoned investors and newcomers alike, and our relationship with BlockEx is an important step along that road."

Aleks Nowak, Chief Listings Officer at BlockEx, said: "It is important to the traders on BlockExMarkets.com that we offer them exciting tokens. Reality Clash is one of the most highly anticipated mobile games of the year, and so we are excited to welcome their community to our brokerage to buy and sell RCC."

About Reality Gaming Group

The Reality Gaming Group is the developer and publisher of mobile AR combat game Reality Clash, which is due for release in late-2018 and utilises exciting blockchain technology. It is also the creator of a ground-breaking AR geo-location platform for mobile, which can be deployed across a huge range of content types. The Reality Gaming Group development team has more than 20 years' experience across Mobile, PC, Console, AR and VR games platforms.

Find out more at http://www.realitygaminggroup.com.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com, its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools.

Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.