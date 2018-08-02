

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is scheduled to release UK construction Purchasing Managers' Index for July. The index is expected to fall to 52.8 in July from 53.1 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the euro, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 0.8886 against the euro, 1.3004 against the franc, 146.01 against the yen and 1.3079 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



