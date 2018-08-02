

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Thursday as trade tensions intensified and the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it stayed on course to increase borrowing costs in September and likely again in December.



U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his trade war with China, ordering his administration to consider raising the proposed tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from the 10 percent announced earlier.



A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of 'blackmail' and warned of inevitable countermeasures if the U.S. takes further escalatory steps.



Chinese stocks fell heavily, with rising trade tensions as well as speculation over even tighter property restrictions weighing on markets.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost 2 percent to close at 2,768.02 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 2.21 percent to close at 27,714.



Japanese shares tumbled as the yen strengthened on safe-haven demand after an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Nikkei average fell 234.17 points or 1.03 percent to 22,512.53 while the broader Topix index closed 1 percent lower at 1,752.09.



Mitsui Chemicals, Mazda Motor, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Komatsu and Sumitomo Heavy Industries declined 3-4 percent.



Kobe Steel plunged 9.6 percent and Furukawa Electric plummeted 10 percent after posting disappointing earnings results for the April-June quarter.



Australian shares fell as weaker commodity prices as well slightly disappointing first-half results from Rio Tinto pulled down mining stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 34.80 points or 0.55 percent to 6,240.90 while the All Ordinaries index ended down 34.40 points or 0.54 percent at 6,327.70.



Rio Tinto slumped 4.9 percent despite the company announcing an additional share buyback and dividend hike. BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 lost 2-3 percent as the U.S. upped the ante in the trade war with China.



ANZ Bank and NAB shed around 0.6 percent while Commonwealth and Westpac ended marginally lower.



In economic releases, Australia's trade surplus rose to A$1.87 billion in June from A$725 million in May, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed. Exports grew 3 percent from the previous month, while imports dropped 1 percent.



Seoul stocks drifted lower as an intensifying trade conflict between the United States and China curbed investors' appetite for risk. The benchmark Kospi fell as much as 36.87 points or 1.60 percent to 2,270.20.



Tech stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing 2.2 percent and SK Hynix declining 2.8 percent. Financials and automakers also fell across the board.



New Zealand shares finished modestly lower, dragged down by heavyweights Spark New Zealand and Fletcher Building, which fell 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slid 10.76 points or 0.12 percent to 8,849.16.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as the Federal Reserve signaled another imminent rate increase and reports suggested the Trump administration is considering imposing more tariffs on Chinese imports.



On the data front, private payrolls figures topped analyst estimates while manufacturing activity lost momentum in July.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent following positive results from Apple.



