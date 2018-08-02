sprite-preloader
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 2

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that 30,000 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 1stAugust 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.70 per share.

Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,522,475 (4.53%) are held in treasury.

Enquiries

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

0208 996 2105

2 August 2018


