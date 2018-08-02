Nichia Receives Monetary Compensation and Terminates Patent Infringement Dispute With Harvatek in Germany Concerning the YAG Patent

MUNICH, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In September 2010, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Harvatek Corporation ("Harvatek") concerning Harvatek's white LED products "HT-V116TW", "HT-U158TW", "HT-T169TW" and "HT-P178TWU-PQPS-DG". Nichia claimed that these products distributed in Germany infringed its YAG patent EP 0 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) and sought, among others, for permanent injunction and damages. As a consequence, the Düsseldorf District Court in the first instance with judgment of March 29, 2012 (docket number 4a O 184/10) and the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal in the second instance with judgment of January 20, 2017 (docket number I-2 U 41/12) found for infringement in Germany against Harvatek with final effect, and thus confirmed Nichia's claims.

Based on the abovementioned final judgment, Nichia and Harvatek have now been able to terminate the legal dispute for Germany concerning the YAG patent of Nichia. Harvatek made a considerable payment to Nichia as solution for damage claims which took into account also further products of Harvatek in addition to the aforementioned four LED.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

