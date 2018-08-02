sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.08.2018 | 10:52
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nichia Receives Monetary Compensation and Terminates Patent Infringement Dispute With Harvatek in Germany Concerning the YAG Patent

MUNICH, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In September 2010, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Harvatek Corporation ("Harvatek") concerning Harvatek's white LED products "HT-V116TW", "HT-U158TW", "HT-T169TW" and "HT-P178TWU-PQPS-DG". Nichia claimed that these products distributed in Germany infringed its YAG patent EP 0 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) and sought, among others, for permanent injunction and damages. As a consequence, the Düsseldorf District Court in the first instance with judgment of March 29, 2012 (docket number 4a O 184/10) and the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal in the second instance with judgment of January 20, 2017 (docket number I-2 U 41/12) found for infringement in Germany against Harvatek with final effect, and thus confirmed Nichia's claims.

Based on the abovementioned final judgment, Nichia and Harvatek have now been able to terminate the legal dispute for Germany concerning the YAG patent of Nichia. Harvatek made a considerable payment to Nichia as solution for damage claims which took into account also further products of Harvatek in addition to the aforementioned four LED.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717


© 2018 PR Newswire