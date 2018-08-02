Organizers of Furniture China 2018 Welcome Buyers and Visitors to Come to Pudong, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18th, the international exhibition organizer, Informa, announced its formal merger with UBM. On this grand occasion, UBM Sinoexpo introduced a wider range of B2B market capabilities and international advantages, and strongly supported the two upcoming furniture exhibitions in Pudong this September: Furniture China and Maison Shanghai, from September 11th-14th, 2018

Taking this opportunity, the organizers of the events, China National Furniture Association and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., announced an exciting opportunity for the audience of Furniture China; From 17th July to 9th September, 200 free badges or a badge fee of 50% off with complimentary e-catalogue and gifts will be distributed daily. Meanwhile, the organizers also openly welcome all trade buyers and other visitors to come to Pudong, Shanghai from September 11th - 14th, 2018 to witness the great progress of the exhibitions and furniture industry. Start registration

Preview of 2018 Event Highlights

COLOR OF FURNITURE

Hall E8B-D60, SNIEC

Inviting Prof. Song Jianming as the chief planner, along with two outstanding designers, Mr. Lu Tao and Ms. Di Yin, to be the project curators, COLOR OF FURNITURE will create an interactive experience under the theme of "Decoding of Colors", presenting future fashionable color trends in China's home furnishing industry for the next three to five years through eight distinct showrooms centered on unique colors.

Curious about what it will be like? View video

INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, CONTEMPORARY & DESIGN FURNITURE

Gathering over 220 exhibitors from 24 countries worldwide, international brands will showcase contemporary styles of furniture, presenting novel products of top quality for buyers to source the best and preferred from the market. At Furniture China 2018, national pavilions will come from Italy, France, Belgium, South Korea, Turkey and Malaysia. Exhibitors of contemporary furniture account for about one-third of all exhibitors at Furniture China. With many new brands from home and overseas participating this year, the exhibition will exceed 46,000 sqm for contemporary furniture. Design Hall will occupy Hall E5, E6 & E7 and showcase various creative furniture design products from more than 150 suppliers, full of inspiration and solutions to modern homes. Together, the different styles will showcase the elegance of contemporary furniture and the versatility of design.

FC2018 Show Preview

HOME PLUS

Hall H4-F01, SWEECC

First introduced in 2014, HOME PLUS marks its fifth year at this year's show. Challenging and yet exciting, HOME PLUS will underline the infinite possibilities of design, thus setting "INFINITY" as the theme for its coming edition, inviting 12 talented designers and crossover artists to speak about their unique showrooms on display at Maison Shanghai. Let's wait and see how they will push design beyond its boundaries to present an interesting interior space.

With some 3,500 exhibitors and thousands of amazing products during the four-day exhibition, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2018 will be an unmissable one-stop procurement platform and ideal mode of communication for all furniture traders around the globe to meet suppliers face-to-face and experience trendy new lifestyles.

For more details, please visit www.furniture-china.cn or contact:

Vita Sun

vita.sun@ubmsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726143/Furniture_China_2018_Shanghai.jpg



