The blockchain technology, which was developed by Austrian company Riddle&Code, is intended to help the Portuguese power provider to measure the electricity consumption of each user who owns and operates a solar array installed under net metering.Portuguese electric utility EDP, which is also one of Brazil's largest power providers, has decided to adopt a new blockchain technology, developed by Austrian company Riddle&Code, to measure how much power owners of distributed generation PV systems in Brazil self-consume or inject into the grid under net metering. The technology consists of non-removable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...