

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as concerns over trade tensions returned to the forefront and earnings results from the likes of BMW, Hugo Boss and Dialog Semiconductor disappointed.



The benchmark DAX was down 155 points or 1.22 percent at 12,584 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Wednesday.



Luxury carmaker BMW fell 1.5 percent after reporting a drop in second-quarter profit. Daimler dropped 1.5 percent and Volkswagen tumbled 2.2 percent on worries that an escalating tariff war would hurt their margins and sales.



Biotechnology firm MorphoSys slid half a percent after posting a wider loss in the second quarter.



Engineering giant Siemens lost 4.2 percent after it announced a new company structure under Vision 2020+ to give individual businesses significantly more entrepreneurial freedom.



Specialty chemicals company Lanxess slumped 3.8 percent after its EBITDA margin pre exceptionals dropped amid significantly adverse currency effects.



Dialog Semiconductor plummeted 4.9 percent. The company expects third-quarter gross margin to be broadly in line with second quarter, and fiscal 2018 to be broadly in line with fiscal 2017.



Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss dropped 5.3 percent after reporting a decline in second-quarter net income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX