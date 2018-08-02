The "Europe Temperature Sensor Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Temperature Sensor Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Continuous developments in temperature sensing device is vital to drive the adoption of the technology in different industry verticals. Remote temperature sensing, switch gear temperature monitoring, MRI temperature sensing, fiber-optic temperature sensing, microwave induction heating control, smart temperature sensing, distributed temperature sensing and geothermal sensing are some of the advancements in the temperature sensing technology. Use of nanotechnology and micro technology is expected to support contactless accurate measurements and at lower costs.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-Contact Type and Contact Type. Non-Contact Type is further segmented into Infrared Temperature Sensor and Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor. Contact Type is further segmented into Bimetallic Temperature Sensor, Temperature Sensor IC, Thermistor, Resistive Temperature Detector, and Thermocouple. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chemicals, Oil Gas, Energy Power, Healthcare, Food Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace Defense, Metals Mining, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

