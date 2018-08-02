

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks retreated on Thursday, with automakers coming under selling pressure once again, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his administration to consider raising the tariffs on Chinese imports.



Investors also wait for the interest rate decision from the Bank of England.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 26 points or 0.48 percent at 5,471 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.



Automaker Renault and Peugeot lost around 2 percent each on worries that an escalating tariff war would hurt their margins and sales.



Societe Generale dropped 1.9 percent despite the bank posting higher second-quarter profit on strong net banking income.



Insurer AXA rose over 1 percent after its first-half results matched estimates.



Asset manager Amundi soared 7.8 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in Q2 net profit.



