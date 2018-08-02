At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar Oyj equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 7, 2018. Securi Savosolar Oyj TO3 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short SAVOS TO3 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN FI4000327440 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 158245 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company's share on First North Finland between 12 November 2018 and 23 November 2018, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, is at least EUR 0.02 and at most EUR 0.03 per share. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price will be determined using the EURSEK forward rate on 23 November 2018. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 equity right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar Oyj. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 26, 2018 - December 10, 2018 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 4, 2018 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.