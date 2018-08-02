The "Europe Freight Management System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Freight Management System Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Freight management system is a software solution majorly implemented in transport segment to efficiently optimize commercial freight operations. These software systems are used in automating processes and in improving communication and productivity within an organization. Data entry load is optimally managed; therefore, errors are eliminated. Freight management system offers various features such as freight tracking system, vehicle maintenance and repair, pallet tracking, Proof of Delivery (POD) scanning, drivers and subcontractors rating and payments, customer Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interfacing, consignment entry, consistent auto consignment pricing and comprehensive operational reporting.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution Type is further segmented into Control Monitoring, Execution & Operations, and Planning. Control Monitoring includes Freight Tracking Monitoring Solution, Cargo Routing Scheduling Solution, and Cargo Security. Execution Operations Market includes Transportation Management System, Freight Audit Payment, Electronic Data Interchange, Load Optimization, Brokerage Operational Management, and Freight Visibility. Planning Market includes Supplier Vendor Management, Freight Order Management, Revenue Management, Dispatch Management, and Claims Management. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on Transportation Mode, the market is segmented into Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight, and Air Freight. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Third-Party Logistics, Forwarders Brokers, and Shippers Carriers. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Mentioned
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Accenture PLC
- Werner Enterprises, Inc.
- JDA Software Group, Inc.
- MercuryGate International
- Riege Software
- BluJay Solutions
- McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.
- C.H. Robinson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Freight Management System Market
Chapter 4. Europe Freight Management System Market by Transportation Mode
Chapter 5. Europe Freight Management System Market by End User
Chapter 6. Europe Freight Management System Market by Country
Chapter 7. Competitive Study
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
