

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England, with economists expecting a 25 bps hike despite the Brexit risks and significant changes in the external environment.



Investors ignored survey data from IHS Markit showing that the U.K. construction sector logged a stronger growth in July underpinned by the fastest increase in residential work for just over two-and-a-half years.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 62 points or 0.81 percent at 7,590 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.2 percent the previous day.



Inmarsat tumbled almost 5 percent. The satellite operator cut dividend after reporting a 20 percent fall in second-quarter profit.



Rolls-Royce Holdings rallied 2 percent. The company sounded upbeat about 2018 profit outlook after reporting a pretax loss in the first half.



Barclays lost over 1 percent and Aviva shed 0.7 percent after declaring their half-year results.



