

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices climbed at a faster pace on energy prices in June, figures from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Producer prices advanced 3.6 percent annually in June, faster than the 3 percent rise in May. This was also faster than the expected 3.5 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price growth increased to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



Prices of energy logged the biggest increase of 9.5 percent. At the same time, intermediate goods prices and durable consumer goods prices gained 3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Non-durable consumer goods prices rose only 0.1 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



