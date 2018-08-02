Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Aug 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announces that its manufacturing and sales company for diesel engines in India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt. Ltd. (MVDE), has achieved a cumulative production total of 100,000 units. This achievement was made possible by the brand reliability that MVDE has established over the 11 years since the company's founding, along with its broad product lineup and high quality on a par with engines made in Japan and offered at a locally-made price, which has earned praise from customers in North America, Europe, and India. MVDE will build on this success, and utilizing its global network, work to further increase production and expand sales.MVDE was established in July 2007 as a joint venture with V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd. (VTTL), a local agricultural machinery manufacturer. The company's head office and manufacturing plant are located in the heritage city of Mysore in southern India. MHIET holds a 96.8% stake in the company. To celebrate the production of its 100,000th unit, MVDE held a grand puja ceremony at the shipping area, with all employees in attendance.Initially, MHI held a 90% stake in MVDE and VTTL 10%, and with technical assistance from MHI, the company produced small diesel engines with less than 2L displacement. In 2012, MHI increased its investment to the current holding ratio, establishing a strong financial structure capable of supporting large business negotiations, and the company began manufacturing and selling bigger diesel engines for use in construction machinery and other equipment. MVDE was transferred from MHI in July 2016 with the start of operations at MHIET. The enhanced cost competitiveness from the expanded rate of local production has supported strong demand for engines used in agricultural and construction equipment, leading the 100,000 unit achievement.The joint venture partner VTTL was established in 1967, with its headquarters and factory in Bengaluru. Current, the company annually produces around 30,000 tillers, and 11,000 tractors.Going forward, MHIET and its parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift, Engine & Turbocharger Holdings, Ltd. (M-FET) will further strengthen MVDE's business structure of sales, procurement, manufacturing and after-sales service, and develop the company to be a center for the engine and energy business alongside those in Japan and Europe.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.