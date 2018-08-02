Baker McKenzie Appoints Global Head of Financial Institutions

Law firm promotes Jonathan Peddie to lead strategic growth area

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie has appointed London-based disputes partner Jonathan Peddie to the role of Global Chair, Financial Institutions.

With more than 300 partners around the world affiliated with the Financial Institutions industry group within Baker McKenzie, it is one of the largest financial institutions teams of any law firm globally. This breadth and depth is in part a result of strategic, ongoing investment by Baker McKenzie in key money centers including London, New York and in China, while the Firm has also built an industry leading offering in the fintech and regtech space.

Jonathan joined Baker McKenzie's Dispute Resolution team from Barclays in 2015, where his most recent roles included Global Head of Financial Crime Legal and Managing Director of Litigation, Investigations and Enforcement. As head of the litigation and investigations function he led a large number of high profile regulatory and criminal investigations in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific during a uniquely turbulent period for the banking industry. The financial crime team partnered the bank's risk and compliance functions, implementing improved systems and controls in respect of money laundering, bribery and corruption, and international sanctions.

Since his return to private practice, Jonathan advises clients, primarily in the banking and financial services sector, in relation to corporate investigations, regulatory enforcement, financial crime, and civil and criminal litigation. He has substantial experience of dealing with various regulatory and prosecutorial bodies including the UK Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, UK Serious Fraud Office, UK Crown Prosecution Service, UK National Crime Agency, the UK Security and Intelligence Services, New York Federal Reserve Bank, US Securities and Exchange Commission, US Department of Justice, FBI, Saudi Capital Markets Authority, Security and Futures Authority of Hong Kong and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan said:

"Baker McKenzie was the world's first multinational law firm and today it is one of the most successful, with a unique international coverage map. We leverage the strength of our 78 offices in 46 countries for the benefit of our financial institutions clients globally, as they meet the challenge of regulatory change in their home markets and meet their clients', customers' and shareholders'; needs around the globe. We bring the experience of one jurisdiction to another, as public bodies often follow the lead of the more proactive authorities.

"I am truly excited to continue to build out our financial sector platform, from banking and asset management to insurance, funds and financial sponsors. We have an extremely talented team of lawyers that focus on the financial sector, working together on the full range of practices, from landmark global transactions right through to local individual conduct risk matters."

Baker McKenzie's Financial Institutions industry group covers the full range of corporate legal services, including tax structuring, M&A and joint ventures, intellectual property protection, IT, outsourcing, real estate portfolio management, employment, compensation schemes and pensions, regulatory enforcement, compliance, investigations, financial crime, competition and dispute resolution.

In addition to his global leadership role and local dispute resolution practice, Jonathan will also be helping to manage the Firm's London financial services regulatory practice.

The Firm also keeps its clients and the industry up-to-date on financial sector regulatory matters via its Financial Institutions Hub, and also via app through its Global Financial Services Regulatory Guide, which covers 41 jurisdictions.

