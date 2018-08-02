The Zahid Group has invested an undisclosed amount in the acquisition of Germany-based Greencells. A key focus for the latter will now be hybrid systems in the APAC and African regions. An update on the 1.2 GW Sweihan solar project in Abu Dhabi was also given.OMAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Zahid Group, based in Saudi Arabia, has acquired a 50% stake in the German EPC, project development and O&M solar company. Commenting on the strategic acquisition, a spokesperson for Greencells told pv magazine, "Greencells and Zahid together now cover the whole downstream value chain, from development ...

