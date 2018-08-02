

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Thursday that its traffic for the month of July grew 4% to 13.1 million customers from last year's 12.6 million customers.



The company said its load factor remained strong at 97 percent, on the back of lower fares.



ATC staff shortages, adverse weather and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes caused over 1,000 flight cancellations in July compared to just 23 cancellations in July 17.



Rolling annual traffic to July grew 7% to 133.5m customers



Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said, 'Regrettably almost 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in July because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, adverse weather, and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes. Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to address the effect of these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer.'



On July 30, Ryanair invited FORSA and its Pilot Committee to meet to discuss FORSA's requirements, after next Fridays 4th strike by just 25% of Irish pilots, which has disrupted another 3,500 Irish customers flights.



In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 13.14 euros, down 2.45 percent.



