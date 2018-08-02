

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) raised fiscal 2018 revenue guidance and now expects growth to exceed 31.5 percent on a reported basis, compared to previous guidance of approximately 31.0 to 31.5 percent growth. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, the company raised revenue guidance and now expects growth to exceed 5.5 percent, compared to previous guidance of 5.0 to 5.5 percent growth.



The company narrowed fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $10.95 to $11.05, from a range of $10.90 to $11.05 previously. This represents growth of approximately 15.5 to 16.5 percent over fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share, and reflects the increased revenue outlook as well as a small decrease in the expected benefit from foreign currency. On a currency-neutral basis, the company continues to expect fiscal year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of approximately 12.0 percent.



For the third-quarter, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.91, compared with $2.46 in the prior-year period, an increase of 18.3 percent, or 11.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



The company reported quarterly revenues of $4.278 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 41.0 percent from the prior-year period, which is primarily due to the acquisition of C. R. Bard. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis that includes the revenues of C.R. Bard in the current and prior year, revenues increased 5.5 percent over the prior-year period.



