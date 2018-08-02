

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the luxury carmaker reported Thursday weak profit and margin in its second quarter, despite increased deliveries.



Looking ahead, the BMW Group reaffirmed its targets for the full year, and continues to expect Group profit before tax at the previous year's level.



Deliveries and revenues for the Automotive segment are expected to grow slightly to achieve new highs in 2018. The EBIT margin for the Automotive segment is expected to remain within the target range of between 8 and 10 percent.



Further, BMW noted that the establishment of the mobility services joint venture will have a one-off valuation and earnings effect and result in an adjustment to the outlook. Under these circumstances, the Group profit before tax for 2018 would be slightly higher than in the previous year. The effect has no impact on the EBIT margin of the Automotive segment, it said.



For the second quarter, Group net profit dropped 6.1 percent to 2.082 billion euros from 2.217 billion euros.



Profit before financial result or EBIT fell 6.3 percent from last year to 2.746 billion euros, due to a significant increase in upfront R&D expenditure. The EBT margin came in at 11.5 percent, down from 11.9 percent last year, but was above the target of 10 percent set for the Group.



Automotive segment's EBIT fell 14.5 percent to 1.92 billion euros, and EBIT margin fell to 8.6 percent from last year's 10.1 percent.



Group revenues for the three-month period totaled 25.023 billion euros, down 2.9 percent from 25.765 billion euros last year. On a currency adjusted basis, revenues edged up 0.1 percent.



Second-quarter deliveries edged up 0.7 percent to 637,878 units from 633,582 units last year. Significant increase in deliveries of electrified vehicles



At 22.19 billion euros, Automotive segment revenues were up 0.1 percent from last year on a reported basis and up 3.2 percent up currency adjusted.



BMW Motorrad revenues fell 5.3 percent with 3.1 percent drop in deliveries.



BMW further announced that it is delivering on promise of more than 140,000 electrified vehicles this year. The production of the battery-electric MINI will begin at the Oxford plant at the end of 2019, followed in 2020 by the all-electric BMW iX3, which will be manufactured in Shenyang, China.



Together with the BMW iNEXT and the BMW i4, the BMW Group is set to have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2025, half of which will be all-electric.



In Germany, BMW shares were trading at 79.34 euros, down 2.65 percent.



