A team of researchers from the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin and University of Potsdam has been able to observe defects in a perovskite solar cell, and found that the largest efficiency losses occur at the interface between the perovskite and transport layer.Scientists in Germany developed a technique using high precision photoluminescence to observe a perovskite solar cell; and detect where the material emits light in response to a laser light source. With this technique, the scientists were able to determine which areas and defects caused the biggest efficiency losses in the planar pin-type perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...