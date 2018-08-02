

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $58.0 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $49.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $2.10 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.0 Mln. vs. $49.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $5.00



