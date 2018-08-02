

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $456 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $882 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $4.01 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $882 Mln. vs. $735 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.06 - $4.10 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $16.05 - $16.30 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX