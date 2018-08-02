Picton Property Income Ltd - Change to Reporting Timetable

2 August 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Change to reporting timetable

Picton has reviewed its financial reporting calendar with a view to streamlining the process, incorporating additional requirements as part of its forthcoming UK REIT conversion and in particular in relation to the Corporate Governance Code.

With immediate effect the Company will make the following changes in respect of its reporting timetable:

The announcement of the audited annual results to 31 March will be brought forward to late May for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Quarterly updates including the unaudited Net Asset Value will no longer be issued for the quarters to 31 March and 30 September respectively (where there is overlap with subsequent interim and annual results).

The announcement of the interim results to 30 September will continue to be made in November. The Company will continue to receive a quarterly independent valuation of its property portfolio and the quarterly dividend timetable will remain unchanged.

