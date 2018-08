WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) increased its full year expectation for sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 9% and raised the low end of EPS outlook $0.10 to a range of $4.60 to $5.00.



For the second-quarter, earnings per diluted share was $1.22, compared to $1.02, prior year. Net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion, last year, an increase of 10.2%. Organic sales for the second quarter of 2018 grew by 9.0%.



