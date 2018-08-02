

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased for the third straight month in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Retail sales grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 0.4 percent rise in May. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive rise in sales and better than the forecast of nil growth.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 0.4 percent, while non-food sales dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.5 percent after easing 1 percent a month ago.



