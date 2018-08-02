

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced, for 2018, the company now expects consolidated adjusted income from operations, per share, in a range of $13.60 to 13.90, an increase of $0.65 to $0.75, from its previous guidance range. Adjusted income from operations is now projected to be in the range of $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion in 2018.



Cigna's adjusted income from operations for the second quarter of 2018 was $955 million, or $3.89 per share, compared with $750 million, or $2.91 per share, for the second quarter of 2017. Total revenues were $11.5 billion, an increase of 10% over second quarter 2017, led by continued strong business growth in Cigna's Global Health Care and Global Supplemental Benefits segments.



