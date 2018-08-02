

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Thursday raised adjusted earnings guidance to be at least $4.50 per share from the prior projection of at least $4.47 per share. However, the company continues to project full-year revenues between $16.05 billion and $16.30 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.49 per share on revenues of $16.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also projects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be at least $1.13 per share and revenues to be in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. Street is looking for earnings of $1.14 per share on revenues of $4.12 billion for the quarter.



Further, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2018, payable on August 31, 2018.



For the second quarter, net income decreased to $456 million or $0.78 per share from $470 million or $0.80 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share, compared to last year's $0.93 per share. Revenues increased 9.2 percent to $4.01 billion from last year's $3.67 billion.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share on sales of $4.03 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX