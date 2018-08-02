

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.21 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $3.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aetna Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $3.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $15.56 billion from $15.52 billion last year.



Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.43 vs. $3.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q2): $15.56 Bln vs. $15.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX