

SOEDERTAELJE (dpa-AFX) - Scania (SVKBY.PK) reported that its first-half net income to shareholders increased to 5.07 billion Swedish kronor from 4.61 billion kronor, last year. Operating income rose to 6.95 billion Swedish kronor from 6.46 billion kronor, previous year.



First-half net sales were 66.2 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 9 percent compared to the previous year. During the first half of 2018, total vehicle deliveries increased by 7 percent to 46,778 units.



