Tanner Pharma Group ("Tanner"), a global provider of integrated specialty access solutions, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with MannKind Corporation ("MannKind", NASDAQ: MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The agreement names Tanner as a distributor of Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder in areas outside of the United States where the product is not yet registered. Afrezza is a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The ex-U.S. distribution will be managed by TannerGAP, Inc. ("TannerGAP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group. TannerGAP offers turnkey global access solutions for the distribution of products from markets of supply to markets of demand. The team fields international inquiries and works with physicians, hospitals and ministries of health in underserved areas to provide medicine that is not currently available in their country.

Banks Bourne, Chairman and Founder of Tanner Pharma Group, commented, "TannerGAP's named patient access program has the proven ability to support product distribution in areas of need. We are pleased to partner with MannKind in helping to fulfill the demand for Afrezza in countries outside the U.S."

"With the growing popularity of Afrezza in the U.S., we're also focusing on bringing the benefits of Afrezza to those with diabetes living in underserved international markets," said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer at MannKind. "Partnering with Tanner Pharma, which excels in bringing life-changing medicine to underdeveloped countries, will help us reach those goals."

To obtain additional details about Global Access Programs, please contact a Tanner representative at +1 704 552 8408, or email general@tannerpharma.com. For MannKind product related enquiries, please email mannkind@tannerpharma.com

About Tanner Pharma Group

For over 15 years, Tanner Pharma Group has provided highly specialized pharmaceutical services to its partners. Companies partner with Tanner Pharma to license and commercialize their products in challenging international markets, develop and manage their Global Access Programs, and source comparator drugs for clinical trials and bioanalysis. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

