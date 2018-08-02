

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to hike the interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent and to retain asset purchase programme at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the announcement, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the greenback. Against the euro, it rose.



The pound was worth 0.8885 against the euro, 1.2995 against the franc, 145.78 against the yen and 1.3073 against the greenback at 6:55 am ET.



