

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $85.9 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $60.1 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $732.5 million from $671.1 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.9 Mln. vs. $60.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.32 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q2): $732.5 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 to $2.06 Full year EPS guidance: $8.18 to $8.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX