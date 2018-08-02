

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $539 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $686 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $8.08 billion from $7.67 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $686 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $8.08 Bln vs. $7.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.20



