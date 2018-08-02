

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne (TDY) announced the company now expects full year 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in the range of $8.18 to $8.28, an increase from the prior outlook of $7.67 to $7.77. For the third quarter 2018, GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in the range of $2.01 to $2.06



For the second quarter of 2018, net income was $85.9 million or $2.32 per diluted share compared with $60.1 million or $1.66 per diluted share, last year, an increase of 42.9%. Net sales were $732.5 million, compared with net sales of $671.1 million, prior year, an increase of 9.1%.



