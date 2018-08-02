

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Association Cockpit still said no specific date for a strike at the German bases of the budget airline Ryanair. At first, the deadline set for next Monday (6 August) will be given to the company, a spokesman for the pilot union said Thursday in Frankfurt. If Ryanair have not submitted an improved offer by then, they will announce further action on Wednesday (8 August).



The German Ryanair pilots have by ballot one Labor dispute in principle agreed. This is coordinated at European level with pilot unions in other countries. So far, only the Irish have been on strike, planning their fourth work stoppage this Friday (August 3).



Ryanair expects German pilots to join the announced strike in Sweden and Belgium next Friday (10 August) . Marketing chief Kenny Jacobs had also announced a new offer, which will be received by Wednesday at the Vereinigung Cockpit. 'If they're really serious, could they finish by Monday,' the union spokesman said.



