

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $37.42 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $30.99 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.19 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $583.51 million from $577.07 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $40.19 Mln. vs. $38.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $583.51 Mln vs. $577.07 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $585- $590 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.36 Full year revenue guidance: $2.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX