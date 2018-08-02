

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $109.07 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $66.91 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206.00 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $833.16 million from $962.24 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $206.00 Mln. vs. $144.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $833.16 Mln vs. $962.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.975 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX