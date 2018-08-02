

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced it has further expanded solutions portfolio and design capabilities with the acquisition of AFP, Inc., a privately held fabricator of foam, corrugated, molded pulp and wood packaging solutions.



Headquartered in Pflugerville, Texas, AFP specializes in custom-engineered protective packaging for retail, e-commerce and direct shipping applications. It generated $125 million in net sales in 2017 and operates six facilities across the U.S. with further presence in Asia and Mexico.



'With the acquisition of AFP, coupled with our 2017 acquisition of Fagerdala, Sealed Air will further expand its capability to provide fabricated designs directly to customers in markets such as electronics and transportation,' said Kenneth Chrisman, President of Sealed Air's Product Care division.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX