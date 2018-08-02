

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $114.4 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $104.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $102.4 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.16 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $102.4 Mln. vs. $68.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $4.75 Bln



