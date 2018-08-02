

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $321 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $321 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



