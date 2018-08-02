

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Global Payments Inc. (GPN), a provider of payment technology and software solutions, said it has agreed to acquire AdvancedMD from global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners for $700 million in cash.



AdvancedMD is a provider of cloud-based software as a service or SaaS solutions to small-to-medium sized ambulatory physician practices in the U.S.



Global Payments said it will finance the acquisition with its existing credit facility and cash on hand.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018. Global Payments expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2018 adjusted earnings per share results.



