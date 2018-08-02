

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its net income for the second-quarter was $70 million and $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $243 million and $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The company confirmed that it is on track to achieve its 2018 guidance and 2020 targets.



Adjusted earnings per share declined to $0.03 from $0.05 in the previous year.



Bombardier's quarterly revenues stood at $4.3 billion for the quarter, a 3% increase over the same period last year. This increase was largely driven by a strong, 11% growth at Transportation, which saw growth across all segments including rolling stock and systems, services and signaling. The Company's cash flow usage was approximately $370 million for the quarter, in-line with the full-year plan.



