Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers supply market intelligence insights and information on category pricing from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of hydraulic cylinders. According to this procurement report, the hydraulic cylinder supply market will witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to the product's widening scopes of application in fields like IoT applications, nuclear power plant controls, and elevators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005030/en/

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category highlight supplier performance benchmarking criteria which helps the buyers to evaluate the operational capability of the suppliers. A detailed cost-benefit analysis assists the buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities as they get to compare different pricing models. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"Buyers should choose suppliers who can offer multiple products and services within a single contract which help avoiding management complexities," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the hydraulic cylinder market.

Increased scope of application.

Increasing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems from the material handling industry.

To know more, request a FREE sample report.

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Hydraulic cylinder market.

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

To know more, request a FREE sample report.

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

To know more, request a FREE sample report.

Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

To know more, request a FREE sample report.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Commercial Vehicle Cabin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Trailers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005030/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com