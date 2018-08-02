

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $500 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $686 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $5.64 billion from $5.56 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $656 Mln. vs. $707 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.85



