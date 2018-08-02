

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $123.78 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $209.86 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $2.86 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123.78 Mln. vs. $209.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX