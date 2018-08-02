

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $455 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.56 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $525 Mln. vs. $449 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 - $532 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX