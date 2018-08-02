

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 outlook for adjusted earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.95 per share and revenues between $10.35 billion and $10.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.73 per share on revenues of $10.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, net income increased to $74.37 million or $0.48 per share from $63.84 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $0.59 per share, compared to last year's $0.50 per share. Revenues increased to $2.66 billion from last year's $2.20 billion.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share on sales of $2.53 billion.



