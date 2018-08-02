EURid, the .eu and .?? registry manager, has released its Q2 2018 progress report on the status of the .eu and .?? extensions.

Highlights from Q2:

171 843 new domain name registrations were recorded;

Romania tops the list of top growth countries at +28.2% growth;

19 ADR cases were filed;

The average renewal rate was 82.2%, up 3% since Q1;

Total registrations decreased from 3 824 289 at the end of Q1 to 3 790 450 at the end of Q2. This can be attributed to EURid's ramped up efforts towards tackling domain name abuse within the .eu domain name space. Thus far in 2018, 36 336 abusive domain names have been suspended, 11 760 of which in June of Q2 alone. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the .eu extension could have played a role in the overall drop.

Developments from Q2:

The 2018 .eu Web Awards: The nomination period for .eu websites ends on 1 August 2018. The winning prize package includes a billboard campaign in Brussels airport

EURid welcomes Austeja Trinkunaite as new Strategic Committee member

The Spring 2018 edition of the .eu Illustrated sheds light on cybersecurity within the .eu community

EURid and the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) sign MOU to combat cybercrime within the .eu domain name space.

A major development from Q2 was the MOU between EURid and the IACC. The scope of the collaboration is based on the exchange of knowledge and support pertaining to cybercrime, specifically counterfeiting and piracy, in the .eu and .?? domain name space. It entails engaging in joint efforts, exchanging statistical data and trends pertaining to cybercrime, and committing to cooperate on projects designed to address the issue.

View EURid's Q2 2018 progress report

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

